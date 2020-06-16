Quiz: The tricky 8-question Plymouth Argyle trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Are you a Plymouth Argyle supporter bored in lockdown? We may have the perfect solution for you!

After winning promotion back to League One, there is plenty of reason to celebrate at the moment, so why not take part in our tricky eight-question Argyle trivia quiz?

This quiz focuses on all things Argyle over the past 20 years, and all you have to do is guess eight out of eight answers correctly!

Have a go and let us know how you get on!

1 of 8 Who was Plymouth's top scorer in 02/03? Marino Keith David Friio Paul Wotton David Norris