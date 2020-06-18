Quiz: The tricky 8-question Peterborough United trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Are you a Peterborough United fan bored in lockdown? We may have the perfect solution for you!

Here at Football League World, we understand how challenging and tough times can be at the moment, especially after missing out on a play-off finish in cruel fashion.

Here, we have assembled an eight-question trivia quiz based on all things Posh in order to cure your boredom and provide you with your football fix.

Can you get eight out of eight? Have a go!

1 of 8 Britt Assombalonga scored his first Peterborough United goal against which club? Colchester Notts County Oldham Swindon