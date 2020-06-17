Quiz: The tricky 8-question Millwall trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Millwall get their Championship season back underway by welcoming fellow play-off hopefuls Derby County to the Den on Saturday.

Gary Rowett’s side have had an impressive 2019/20 campaign and are just two points away from the top six with nine games remaining.

A win against the Rams would be the perfect start to their run-in and a real confidence boost for their promotion push.

While we wait for the return of football, we’ve put together a tricky 8-question Millwall quiz to keep you entertained…

1 of 7 Who did Millwall lose to in qualifying for the 2004/05 UEFA Cup? Panionios Ferencváros Trabzonspor Pasching