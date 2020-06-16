Quiz: The tricky 8-question Mansfield Town trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

How much do you know about Mansfield Town’s 19/20 season, and some more trivial questions away from the current campaign?

In this latest quiz, we’re offering a mix of questions that relate to what’s happened this year as well as some posers that might well take some more left-field memory.

There’s eight to get right, or wrong, so have a go now and let us know how you get on by sharing your score on social media!

1 of 8 What was their attendance at the first home game this season? 4,465 4,466 4,467 4,468