Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

Quiz: The tricky 8-question Ipswich Town trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Published

2 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town have been without football for a period approaching four months and by the time the 2020/21 season comes, their fans will be ready to watch some live action. 

Over the postponement of football, Ipswich fans have been craving their football fix in whatever way they can.

If that’s the case for you today, we’ve got you covered with this 8-question Ipswich quiz.

Take it on and see if you can score 8/8.

Let us know how you get on…

1 of 8

What is Portman Road's official capacity?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The tricky 8-question Ipswich Town trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: