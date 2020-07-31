Ipswich Town
Quiz: The tricky 8-question Ipswich Town trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?
Ipswich Town are preparing for a second season in League One and will be looking to begin their climb back through the Football League when the 2020/21 campaign gets underway.
Without doubt, it has been tough watching the higher echelons of English football conclude their campaigns and, for Ipswich fans, a return to action is going to be a welcome relief when it eventually comes in just over a month.
Incase you need a football fix before then, however, take on this Ipswich trivia quiz and see if you can score 8/8…