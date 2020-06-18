Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Gillingham

Quiz: The tricky 8-question Gillingham trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Published

2 mins ago

on

With League One clubs having voted to curtail the season, Gillingham will now be focussed on the 2020/21 campaign and their preparations for it. 

After a shaky start, the Gills will take some real positives out of some of the football they played and the results they earned from December onwards.

The next significant date for Gillingham will likely be the opening the transfer window and while we wait for that, we’ve put together a tricky 8-question quiz to help keep you entertained…

1 of 8

How many play-off goals have Gillingham scored in the last 20 years?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The tricky 8-question Gillingham trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: