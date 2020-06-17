Quiz: The tricky 8-question Fleetwood Town trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Fleetwood Town will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion into the Championship when the play-offs get under way.

Joey Barton’s side finished this year’s campaign sixth in the League One table after the majority of the clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail the season early due to off-the-field events.

Here at Football League World, we’ve come up with an eight-question Fleetwood Town quiz for fans to test their knowledge in. Share your scores on social media!

1 of 8 Who was Fleetwood Town's top goalscorer in their promotion winning campaign in the 2011/12 season? Jamie Vardy Jon Parkin Magno Viera Junior Brown