Quiz: The tricky 8-question Bristol Rovers trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

With League One clubs having voted to curtailed the season, Bristol Rovers’ focus will now likely be on the 2020/21 campaign and their preparations for it.

This season has been a frustrating one, particularly following Graham Coughlan’s exit, but there were some positive signs for the Gas in the weeks before the delay began in March.

The next important milestone for Rovers will be the opening of the summer transfer window and while we wait for that, we’ve put together a tricky 8-question quiz to help keep you entertained…

1 of 8 When was the last time Rovers beat Bristol City? 2012 2010 2007 2003