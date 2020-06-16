Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

Quiz: The tricky 8-question Bristol City trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Published

5 mins ago

on

Bristol City will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Lee Johnson’s side when competitive action gets back underway this weekend. 

The Robins are currently sat seventh in the second-tier standings, and are just a point adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

We’ve come up with an eight-question quiz surrounding Bristol City, so give it a go and share your scores on social media!

1 of 8

How many goals did Bristol City's record goalscorer John Ateyo score for the club in total?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The tricky 8-question Bristol City trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: