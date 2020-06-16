Quiz: The tricky 8-question Bristol City trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Bristol City will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Lee Johnson’s side when competitive action gets back underway this weekend.

The Robins are currently sat seventh in the second-tier standings, and are just a point adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

We’ve come up with an eight-question quiz surrounding Bristol City, so give it a go and share your scores on social media!

1 of 8 How many goals did Bristol City's record goalscorer John Ateyo score for the club in total? 251 301 351 401