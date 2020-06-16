Bradford City
Quiz: The tricky 8-question Bradford City trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?
Bradford City fans have had a tough three months, with their team out of action and missing out on the play-offs following the curtailment of the League Two season.
There have been a number of Bantams fans craving their football fix in whatever way they can and, if that’s the case for you today, we’ve got you covered.
Take on this 8-question Bradford quiz and see how well you know the club.
It’s tough, so congratulations in advance if you get 100%…