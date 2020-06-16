Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bradford City

Quiz: The tricky 8-question Bradford City trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Published

4 mins ago

on

Bradford City fans have had a tough three months, with their team out of action and missing out on the play-offs following the curtailment of the League Two season. 

There have been a number of Bantams fans craving their football fix in whatever way they can and, if that’s the case for you today, we’ve got you covered.

Take on this 8-question Bradford quiz and see how well you know the club.

It’s tough, so congratulations in advance if you get 100%…

1 of 8

What was Bradford's goal difference at the curtailment of the 2019/20 League Two season?


