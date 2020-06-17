Quiz: The tricky 8-question Birmingham City trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Birmingham City return to action in the Championship this weekend with a tough clash with West Brom.

It’s been a long time since Pep Clotet’s side were last in action, but as the resume of the season draws closer, excitement is understandably building.

If you can’t wait until the weekend, though, we’ve got your football fix covered with this 8-question tricky trivia quiz on the Blues.

Take it on and see if you can score the magic 8/8…

1 of 8 How many points did Birmingham City record in the 2018/19 Championship season? 50 51 52 53