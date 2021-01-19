Quiz: The top 16 Watford record player departures – Which club did they join though?

A lot of Watford’s record transfer fees received have come in the last few years, with the Pozzo Family clearly having an eye for a talented player.

Their footballing network sees players shipped around their numerous clubs, from Watford to Granada to Udinese, and it works better for them than the amount of managers they seem to turn over at every team!

The likes of Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure have passed through Vicarage Road in recent years for big fees – but can you tell us which teams Watford’s record departures went to?

Take our new quiz to test your Watford knowledge and let us know how many you manage to get right – you’ll do well to get all 16 as some of them never even played a game for the club!

(All fees are sourced from transfermarkt)

