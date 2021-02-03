Quiz: The top 16 Stoke City record player departures – Which club did they join though?

Stoke City are enjoying a solid season so far.

It’s a far cry from last term when the Potters really struggled in the Championship.

Supporters will be hoping that their side can push themselves back into the top flight in order to see Premier League quality players at the Bet365 Stadium once again.

Stoke have boasted a number of excellent players over the years with many of them moving on for substantial sums.

We’ve pulled together the selling price of the club’s most valuable exports according to Transfermarkt, but can you remember who each player joined?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 16 Who did Jonathan Walters join for £2.07m? Sheffield Wednesday Derby Millwall Burnley