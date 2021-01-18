Quiz: The top 16 Sheffield Wednesday record player departures – Which club did they join though?

Sheffield Wednesday are in the middle of a busy old January transfer window.

Results on the field have been hard to come by this term and that is the reason behind the ongoing managerial flux that’s going on at Hillsborough.

But that can’t distract from the need to improve the playing squad this month.

The Owls need to sign new players but if they’re to do that then they may well need to offload some players in order to fund these additions.

While there are some funds that can be freed up, it’s nothing like the sort of figures that the club have accrued from selling players in the past.

Here are the 16 most valuable sales that Sheffield Wednesday have made so far, with figures coming from Transfermarkt – but where did the players head to?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself.

1 of 16 Who did Jack Hunt join for £1.53m? Swansea City Bristol City Middlesbrough Derby