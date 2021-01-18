Quiz: The top 16 Rotherham United record player departures – Which club did they join though?

Rotherham United will be seeking to solidify their Championship status this term, with Paul Warne’s side currently occupying 22nd place in the league standings after starting the campaign in poor fashion.

Here, we have devised a 16 question quiz which takes a look back at some of the club’s most expensive departures over the past few years with many players having come and gone at the New York Stadium.

Give our quiz a punt down below and see if you can get full marks!

1 of 16 Who did the club sell Will Vaulks to? Reading Cardiff City Swansea City Sheffield Wednesday