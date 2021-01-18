Quizzes
Quiz: The top 16 Reading FC record player departures – Which club did they join though?
Reading will be seeking to keep themselves in contention for the end of season play-offs in a few months time , with the Royals having started well in the league under the stewardship of Veljko Paunovic, with the club currently sitting in sixth place.
Here, we have devised a 16 question quiz which takes a look back at some of the club’s most expensive departures over the past few years.
Give our quiz a punt down below and comment your scores!