Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: The top 16 Reading FC record player departures – Which club did they join though?

Published

3 mins ago

on

Reading will be seeking to keep themselves in contention for the end of season play-offs in a few months time , with the Royals having started well in the league under the stewardship of Veljko Paunovic, with the club currently sitting in sixth place. 

Here, we have devised a 16 question quiz which takes a look back at some of the club’s most expensive departures over the past few years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and comment your scores!

1 of 16

Who did the club sell Kevin Doyle to?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The top 16 Reading FC record player departures – Which club did they join though?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: