Quiz: The top 16 QPR record player departures – Which club did they join though?

Queens Park Rangers completed a huge record transfer this past summer – but it wasn’t an incoming.

The exciting Ebere Eze departed for Premier League club Crystal Palace and he is currently proving his worth at the top level, with the R’s struggling in the wake of his exit.

How much do you know about the transfers away from West London of other past QPR players though?

Take our latest quiz to test your past Hoops transfer knowledge and let us know in the comments what score you come away with!

(All fees are sourced from transfermarkt)

1 of 16 Who did Ebere Eze join for £19.5 million? West Ham United Aston Villa Crystal Palace Burnley