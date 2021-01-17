Nottingham Forest
Quiz: The top 16 Nottingham Forest record player departures – Which club did they join though?
Nottingham Forest bid farewell to Matty Cash in the summer.
The right-back was a key player under Sabri Lamouchi last season, and moved away in a deal rising to £16million in the summer.
Cash is one of many players to leave the City Ground for a sizeable fee in recent years, but who are the record departures?
Which club did these 16 players sign for after leaving Forest? Have a go!
Transfer fees sourced by Transfermarkt.