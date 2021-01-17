Quiz: The top 16 Luton Town record player departures – Which club did they join though?

Luton Town have enjoyed a very solid start to the campaign in the first full season of Nathan Jones’ second spell in charge of the club and they are well placed to have a comfortable end to the campaign.

There is also the outside chance that they could even put a run together and maybe even threaten the top six places. However, a dip in form over the last month or so suggests that will be a very difficult challenge.

The last few weeks of the window could be crucial for how high up the league they can finish. It will be important that Luton maybe add a couple of quality additions as well as look to keep hold of their most influential performers. Over the years the Hatters have sold many excellent players.

Here then using Transfermarkt statistics, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the Hatters’ 16 record transfer sales and see if you can remember which club they all moved to. See if you can get 16/16!

1 of 16 Which club did Luton sell James Justin to for around £6.03 million? Southampton West Ham Leicester City Aston Villa