Quiz: The top 16 Brentford record player departures – Which club did they join though?

When it comes to buying players, developing them and selling on for a profit, there may not be a better club in the world right now than Brentford FC.

In the last few years we have seen the Bees’ incoming transfer record broken numerous times, with Ollie Watkins, Neal Maupay, Ezri Konsa and Chris Mepham all leaving the club for eight-figure fees.

Said Benrahma will join that exclusive club in the summer when his exit turns into a permanent one, but do you know the clubs that Brentford’s top 16 record sales went onto join upon their departure from the West London outfit?

Take our quiz to find out if your knowledge is up to scratch and let us know your scores!

1 of 16 Who did Ollie Watkins join for £28 million? Aston Villa Brighton & Hove Albion Fulham Southampton