Quiz: The top 16 Birmingham City record player departures – Which club did they join though?

Birmingham City have made a lot of money over the years on talented players, but do you know where they departed St. Andrew’s to?

There has been times over the years where the Blues have spent a lot of cash on new recruits – especially when Harry Redknapp was in charge in 2017 but to do that you’ve got to sell players as well.

The likes of academy starlet Jude Bellingham and England international Matt Upson have been big money-spinners for the Midlands club – but see if you can tell us where they headed to after Birmingham in our brand new quiz – let us know what score you get!

(Fees sourced from transfermarkt.co.uk)

1 of 16 Who did Jude Bellingham join for £21 million? Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Bayer Leverkusen Schalke