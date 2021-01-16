Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

Quiz: The top 16 Birmingham City record player departures – Which club did they join though?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have made a lot of money over the years on talented players, but do you know where they departed St. Andrew’s to?

There has been times over the years where the Blues have spent a lot of cash on new recruits – especially when Harry Redknapp was in charge in 2017  but to do that you’ve got to sell players as well.

The likes of academy starlet Jude Bellingham and England international Matt Upson have been big money-spinners for the Midlands club – but see if you can tell us where they headed to after Birmingham in our brand new quiz – let us know what score you get!

(Fees sourced from transfermarkt.co.uk)

1 of 16

Who did Jude Bellingham join for £21 million?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The top 16 Birmingham City record player departures – Which club did they join though?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: