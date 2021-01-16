Quiz: The top 16 AFC Bournemouth record player departures – Which club did they join though?

Bournemouth are firmly in the mix for automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and Jason Tindall has done well to stabilise the club following their relegation.

The Cherries have managed to become a difficult to defeat but there have perhaps been a little too many draws and if they can turn some of those into wins there is every chance they could finish inside the top two this term.

The objective this month like in the summer will be to keep hold of a number of their most influential performers. Most of their best players remained at the club despite interest from elsewhere and that has helped them to bounce back. Over the years there have been many good players to have been sold by the Cherries.

Here, then, using Transfermarkt statistics, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the 16 most expensive departures in the club’s history.

Can you remember which clubs they joined? See if you can get 16/16!

1 of 16 Which club did Nathan Ake move to from Bournemouth? Chelsea Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United