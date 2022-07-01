Sunderland had a very successful season last year as they gained promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

However, manager Alex Neil hasn’t spent too long celebrating and rather is looking ahead to next season with the intention of making a side that can stay in the league and push as far up the table as possible.

The Scotsman’s done a good job since arriving so fans are no doubt looking forward to seeing what their team looks like next season.

That includes some celebrity fans at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland can boost a number of famous supporters.

This includes cricketer Paul Collingwood, athlete Steve Cram, reality star Chris Hughes, politician David Miliband as well as the late actor Peter O’Toole.

Therefore, as we await the new season, it’s time to put your knowledge about these famous faces to the test.

Quiz: The celebrities that support Sunderland - But how well do you know them?

