Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

Quiz: The celebrities that support Preston North End – But how well do you know them?

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Freddie Flintoff, Mark Lawrenson, Kevin Kilbane, Steve Borthwick and Stu Bennett all have one thing in common with each other – they are all sports stars who support Championship outfit Preston North End.

But what do you know about these famous faces that are publicly fans of the Lilywhites?

Take our brand new quiz at FLW whilst we count down to the start of the new EFL season at the end of July and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: The celebrities that support Preston North End – But how well do you know them?

1 of 20

What year was Freddie Flintoff born?


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The celebrities that support Preston North End – But how well do you know them?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: