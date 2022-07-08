Burnley are preparing for life in a new era under Vincent Kompany.

The likes of celebrity fans such as Sam Aston, Alastair Campbell, Prince Charles, James Anderson and John Kettley will be hoping the Belgian can steer the team towards promotion.

This will be the club’s first Championship campaign in six years following relegation from the Premier League.

But for now, test your knowledge of the club’s most famous fans by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: The celebrities that support Burnley - But how well do you know them? 1 of 20 What is Sam Aston known for? TV Presenting Acting Dancing Singing