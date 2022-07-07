Blackburn Rovers had a strong season under Tony Mowbray last season and were unlucky to narrowly miss out on the play-offs.

Looking ahead to next season, Rovers are in a different shape following the departure of Mowbray from the club and the subsequent appointment of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Regardless of the manager, fans will still be eager to come to Ewood Park to support their side which includes a fair number of celebrity fans too.

Blackburn are able to boast the following of actor Matt Smith, comedian Lee Mack, motorbike racer Carl Fogarty and politicians Jack Straw and Tim Farron.

Therefore, as we await the new season, it’s time to put your knowledge about the famous faces at Blackburn to the test.

Quiz: The celebrities that support Blackburn Rovers - But how well do you know them?

1 of 20 How old is Matt Smith? 35 37 39 40