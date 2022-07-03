Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

Quiz: The celebrities that support Birmingham City – But how well do you know them?

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Birmingham City’s supporters will be praying for a more positive campaign next season after years of disappointment on the pitch at St Andrew’s.

That includes some of their celebrity fans, who will be hoping to see their beloved club return to the Premier League sooner rather than later, though that feels a million miles away currently.

We’re testing your knowledge on some of them in this 20-question quiz, with Jasper Carrott, Adam Zindani, David Harewood, Roy Wood and James Phelps all included.

Do you think you can get 100% of these questions right? Have a go and see how well you can do!

1 of 20

Jasper Carrott: How old is he?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The celebrities that support Birmingham City – But how well do you know them?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: