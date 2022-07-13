Swindon Town will be hoping to launch another push for promotion later this year in League Two after suffering defeat in the play-offs last season.

The Robins have been extremely busy in the transfer market as they have managed to sign a host of players ahead of the upcoming campaign.

With Swindon set to face Harrogate Town on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 campaign, it will be interesting to see who is given the nod to start in this fixture.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 30 Swindon-related questions.

Will you get full marks without using Google?

Get involved now!

Quiz: The big Swindon Town summer quiz - Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Will Dion Conroy represent Swindon in League Two in the 2022/23 campaign? Yes No