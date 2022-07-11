Stoke City will be pushing for a top-six spot when the new Championship season gets underway later this month, with the Potters travelling to Millwall on the opening day.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the summer plays out for Michael O’Neill’s men, and how the new season begins here, we have devised a 30 question quiz about all things Stoke City Football club.

Can you manage to score full marks on this quiz?

Quiz: The big Stoke City summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 In what years was the club founded? 1859 1863 1867 1871