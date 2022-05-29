Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: The big Stockport County striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true fan

Stockport County are heading back to the EFL after securing promotion to League Two

Dave Challinor’s side won the National League, thanks in no small part to the goals of Paddy Madden.

Stockport have a history of talented goalscorers and Madden is the latest on the list.

Our quiz today is all about him and the marksmen that have preceded him – if you can score over 80% on our big Stockport County striker quiz you can call yourself a true fan…

1 of 25

1. Who did Stockport sell Luke Beckett to?


