Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: The big Shrewsbury Town summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Shrewsbury Town will no doubt be hoping for a strong campaign during the 2022/23 season.

The club have made a strong start to the summer transfer window with some eye-catching signings, and will no doubt be aiming for a League One play-off push going forward.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just how much you know about Salop.

In order to do that, we’ve given you 30 questions about a variety of Shrewsbury Town topics, but how many can you get correct, without the aid of Google?

Quiz: The big Shrewsbury Town summer quiz - Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30

In what year were Shrewsbury Town formed?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The big Shrewsbury Town summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: