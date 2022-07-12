Shrewsbury Town will no doubt be hoping for a strong campaign during the 2022/23 season.

The club have made a strong start to the summer transfer window with some eye-catching signings, and will no doubt be aiming for a League One play-off push going forward.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just how much you know about Salop.

In order to do that, we’ve given you 30 questions about a variety of Shrewsbury Town topics, but how many can you get correct, without the aid of Google?

Quiz: The big Shrewsbury Town summer quiz - Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 In what year were Shrewsbury Town formed? 1886 1889 1892 1895