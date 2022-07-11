Sheffield United are preparing for an important 2022/23 season and their second since relegation to the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom’s back-to-basics approach came off spectacularly in the second half of the season at Bramall Lane, and the Blades are well-placed to mount another serious promotion push this term.

Here, we have put together a 30 question quiz to test your knowledge in the final few weeks of the off-season, do you fancy your chances of getting 100% without using Google?

Quiz: The big Sheffield United summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Who did the club sign Wes Foderingham from? Celtic Hibernian Aberdeen Rangers