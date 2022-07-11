Quizzes
Quiz: The big Rotherham United summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?
Rotherham United will be hoping to enjoy yet more success during the 2022/23 campaign.
Following their promotion from League One last season, the Millers will be hoping to finally establish themselves as a Championship club going forward.
Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just how much you actually know about the club.
In order to help do that, we’ve given you 30 questions about a variety of Rotherham United topics, but how many can you get correct, without the aid of Google?