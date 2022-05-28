Exclude from MSN
Quiz: The big Reading FC striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Royals fan
To give themselves the best chance of staying afloat in the Championship again next term, Reading will need Lucas Joao to remain fit and in form.
Struggling with a severe injury during the 2021/22 campaign, the striker’s impact was limited but he did manage to regain his fitness in time to play a part in the Berkshire side’s revival, having previously looked as though they would be heading down to the third tier.
Sticking to the theme of the second-tier side’s forwards, we’re testing your knowledge on some of their attackers, both past and present.
Can you score at least 80% on this quiz? There’s only one way you can find out.