Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: The big Reading FC striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Royals fan

Published

1 hour ago

on

To give themselves the best chance of staying afloat in the Championship again next term, Reading will need Lucas Joao to remain fit and in form.

Struggling with a severe injury during the 2021/22 campaign, the striker’s impact was limited but he did manage to regain his fitness in time to play a part in the Berkshire side’s revival, having previously looked as though they would be heading down to the third tier.

Sticking to the theme of the second-tier side’s forwards, we’re testing your knowledge on some of their attackers, both past and present.

Can you score at least 80% on this quiz? There’s only one way you can find out.

1 of 25

Lucas Joao and George Puscas arrived during the same transfer window. True or False?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The big Reading FC striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Royals fan

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: