Portsmouth are preparing for life in League One for another season.

Danny Cowley will be hoping to bridge the gap to the top six teams in order to fight for promotion to the second tier.

The campaign gets underway later this month, with Pompey set to open their season at the end of July.

But there is still plenty of work to be done before then as the finishing touches get put on the first team squad.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: The big Portsmouth FC summer quiz - Can you score 30/30 without using Google? 1 of 30 What position did Portsmouth finish in the league last season? 6th 8th 10th 12th