Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Plymouth Argyle

Quiz: The big Plymouth Argyle summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Plymouth Argyle had a generally strong season last year although they will have been disappointed to miss out on the play-offs at the very end of the season.

Nevertheless, manager Steven Schumacher will be keen to take the positives from last season, knowing the quality that is in his side and build upon it so they can push for promotion again next season.

As we await the new season, it’s time to test your knowledge on all things Plymouth with this 30 question quiz.

Quiz: The big Plymouth Argyle summer quiz - Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30

Was Plymouth's first game of last season home or away?


Related Topics:

Passionate football fan. Currently studying a masters at UCFB alongside writing for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The big Plymouth Argyle summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: