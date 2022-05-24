Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Peterborough United

Quiz: The big Peterborough United striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Posh fan

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Few sides in the EFL are as well known as Peterborough United for the way they bring through strikers.

The likes of Ivan Toney, Jack Marriott and Craig Mackail-Smith, among others, have all featured for the club, but how much do you know about some of their strikers from over the years?

Have a go at this quiz and see if you can get full marks on Posh attackers – there are 25 questions to attempt in this one…

Quiz: The big Peterborough United striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Posh fan

1 of 25

1. How old was Jimmy Quinn when he joined the Posh?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The big Peterborough United striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Posh fan

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: