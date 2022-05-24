Peterborough United
Quiz: The big Peterborough United striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Posh fan
Few sides in the EFL are as well known as Peterborough United for the way they bring through strikers.
The likes of Ivan Toney, Jack Marriott and Craig Mackail-Smith, among others, have all featured for the club, but how much do you know about some of their strikers from over the years?
Have a go at this quiz and see if you can get full marks on Posh attackers – there are 25 questions to attempt in this one…