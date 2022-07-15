Oxford United will need some additions between now and the end of the summer window if they are to give themselves the best chance of being competitive during the 2022/23 campaign.

Already losing two of their best assets in Luke McNally and Mark Sykes, their loanees’ departures have also left the League One side with other gaps to fill.

Ciaron Brown has returned to the Kassam Stadium – but there’s plenty more to be done before the summer ends.

For now, here’s a 30-question quiz on the third-tier side! How many of the 30 do you think you can get though?

There’s only one way you can find out, so give it a go!

Quiz: The big Oxford United summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 When was the club founded? 1889 1891 1893 1895