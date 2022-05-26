Oxford United have had some fine strikers over the years but how much can you remember about just some of them?

In this following quiz on the Yellows, we’re asking 25 questions about some of the best forwards to have played for the club over the years and all you need to do is try and get them all right – 80% would be a good mark in all fairness here.

Quiz: The big Oxford United striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true U's fan

1 of 25 Kemar Roofe joined Oxford from which club? Walsall Aston Villa Birmingham West Brom