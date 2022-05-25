Nottingham Forest are preparing for a huge game against Huddersfield Town on Sunday as they look to end their long stay outside the top-flight.

Steve Cooper’s side will be confident of winning the clash, as they have some real talent in the squad. The strikers could be key on the day, with Keinan Davis and Sam Surridge sure to feature and play important roles.

If either does the score the goal that takes Forest to the Premier League they will be remembered forever.

But how much do you know of other Reds strikers, from now and over the years? Check out our quiz and see how you do!

Quiz: The big Nottingham Forest striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Reds fan

1 of 25 Did Garry Birtles play more games for Forest in his first or second spell at the club? First Second