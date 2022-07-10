Norwich City will be looking to bounce back in the Championship during the 2022/23 season.

Following relegation from the Premier League at the end of the last campaign, the Canaries will be looking to bounce back with another swift promotion from the Championship.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few minutes, to find out how much you actually know about the club.

In order to help do that, we’ve given 30 questions about a variety of Norwich City topics, but how many can you get correct, without the help of Google?

Quiz: The big Norwich City summer quiz - Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 In what year were Norwich City formed? 1902 1906 1910 1914