Quiz: The big Morecambe summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

Morecambe are preparing for another season in League One after avoiding relegation last season.

There were points in the season when things looked a little bleak for the Shrimps but with Cole Stockton up top, you always felt they had a great chance of staying up.

Pre-season schedules are just beginning and the new campaign is not far away now so excitement is certainly starting to build.

Our big Morecambe summer quiz includes 30 questions – can you get 100%?

1 of 30 1. What number did Dylan Connolly wear in 2021/22? 7 9 11 13