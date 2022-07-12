Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: The big Morecambe summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Morecambe are preparing for another season in League One after avoiding relegation last season. 

There were points in the season when things looked a little bleak for the Shrimps but with Cole Stockton up top, you always felt they had a great chance of staying up.

Pre-season schedules are just beginning and the new campaign is not far away now so excitement is certainly starting to build.

Our big Morecambe summer quiz includes 30 questions – can you get 100%?

Quiz: The big Morecambe summer quiz - Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30

1. What number did Dylan Connolly wear in 2021/22?


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The big Morecambe summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: