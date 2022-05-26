Morecambe avoided relegation from League One this season with a 19th place finish in the final standings.

The gap to Gillingham in 21st place was only two points, with a 1-0 loss to Sunderland on the final day almost endangering the sides status in the third division.

But the season has concluded and now is the chance for everyone at the club to reset ahead of the summer transfer window.

For now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: The big Morecambe striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Shrimps fan 1 of 25 Who was the club's top scorer this season? Adam Phillips Cole Stockton Jonah Ayunga Anthony O'Connor