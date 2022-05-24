Middlesbrough endured a positive Championship campaign in 2021/22.

Although their bid for a play-off place fell short in the end, there was a clear resurgence under boss Chris Wilder, and moving forwards, the club are seemingly on the right path.

One thing the club will need to address this summer, though, is the lack of goals from their strikers this campaign, with Matt Crooks winning the Boro golden boot from central midfield.

With that being said, why not take our brand new FLW Middlesbrough quiz all about Boro strikers past and present.

See if you can score at least 80% – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

Quiz: The big Middlesbrough striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Boro fan

1 of 25 WHO IS AARON CONNOLLY CURRENTLY ON LOAN FROM? BRIGHTON SOUTHAMPTON