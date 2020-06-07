QUIZ: The BIG Leeds United challenge – How much attention have you paid in 2019/20 so far?

It has been a superb season for Leeds United so far, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side hoping to go on and win promotion back to the Premier League in the remaining nine games of the season.

Leeds are top of the pile in the Championship and looking to convert that into a Premier League return for the first time in over 15 years.

So, 2019/20 could turn out to be quite a memorable year in this club’s 100-year history.

How much attention have you paid to that season so far, though?

Take on this FLW quiz and try to get 100%…

1 of 25 Nice and easy question to start with - Who scored Leeds' first goal of the 2019/20 campaign? Stuart Dallas Pablo Hernandez Patrick Bamford Jack Harrison