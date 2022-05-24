Hull City have turned to a plethora of strikers for inspiration over the years in an attempt to achieve a relative amount of success.

Whereas the likes of Diemerci Mbokani and Nick Proschwitz failed to deliver the goods during their respective spells at the MKM Stadium, Fraizer Campbell and Abel Hernandez both managed to produce some memorable moments for the club before moving on to pastures new.

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be interesting to see whether the Tigers opt to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your Hull knowledge by asking you 25 questions about some of the strikers who have represented the club.

Will you score over 80%?

Get involved below!

Quiz: The big Hull City striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tigers fan

1 of 25 How many appearances did Josh Magennis make for Hull during his time at the club? 95 112 120 82