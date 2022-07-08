Huddersfield Town are moving into a new era under Danny Schofield in the 2022/23 campaign following Carlos Corberan’s shock departure in early July.

That means there’s something of a nervous energy ripping through Huddersfield at this moment in time, with the new campaign only a matter of weeks away.

We aim to take your mind off that here with a 30 question quiz on a variety of topics.

Can you score 100% without using Google or do we stump you somewhere down the line?

Quiz: The big Huddersfield Town summer quiz - Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 What squad number did Tom Lees wear in 2021/22? 4 5 26 32