Huddersfield Town face Nottingham Forest this Sunday in the Championship play-off final.

Carlos Corberan’s side have performed far above anyone’s pre-season expectations to earn this trip to Wembley Stadium.

This will be the club’s second play-off final in five years, having won the 2017 edition of this game against Reading.

The victor will earn a place in the Premier League for next season in the most lucrative fixture in football.

But until then, test your knowledge of the club’s strikeforce by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: The big Huddersfield Town striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Terriers fan 1 of 25 Who scored the goal that earned Huddersfield Town a place in the play-off final this season? Danny Ward Jordan Rhodes Harry Toffolo Danel Sinani