New League Two side Grimsby Town will be hoping to enjoy a long period in the EFL after overcoming a gruelling play-off campaign earlier this year.

Securing remarkable victories on their route to the final, their biggest achievement was arguably stopping Solihull Moors giant Kyle Hudlin from scoring more than once at Wembley!

Whilst preparations continue for the new campaign, we’re testing your knowledge on the Mariners, from the year they were founded right up to this summer.

Do you think you can all 30 questions correct without looking at Google though? Give it a go and see how well you do!

Quiz: The big Grimsby Town summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 When was the club founded? 1877 1878 1879 1880