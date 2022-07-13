Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Grimsby Town News

Quiz: The big Grimsby Town summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

Published

9 seconds ago

on

New League Two side Grimsby Town will be hoping to enjoy a long period in the EFL after overcoming a gruelling play-off campaign earlier this year.

Securing remarkable victories on their route to the final, their biggest achievement was arguably stopping Solihull Moors giant Kyle Hudlin from scoring more than once at Wembley!

Whilst preparations continue for the new campaign, we’re testing your knowledge on the Mariners, from the year they were founded right up to this summer.

Do you think you can all 30 questions correct without looking at Google though? Give it a go and see how well you do!

Quiz: The big Grimsby Town summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30

When was the club founded?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The big Grimsby Town summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: